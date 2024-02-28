The Patriots won’t know what to expect from prospect interviews at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine until they have them, but there is something New England wouldn’t mind finding.

It’s time to bring the Patriots’ swagger back.

It’s been a while since they’ve had it, as whatever remanence remained from the organization’s dynastic run sauntered out the door with Tom Brady back in 2019. New England’s struggled to find that mojo, but as the new regime of Jerod Mayo, Eliot Wolf, Matt Groh and company meet with this prospect pool, they expect to be met with that “swag.”

“Sometimes, guys walk in and just have a sense about them,” Mayo said when asked about interviewing prospects, per the team’s official website. “Swag, I guess. Do the young kids still say swag? They are short interviews, but you can gain information just as far as the confidence level. We’re looking for someone who’s very knowledgeable of not only the game but also self-aware of their strengths and weaknesses.”

It would be an understatement to say that football players have confidence, but some carry it better than others. It could be the difference between one team falling in love with them, or scratching them completely off their draft board.

The combine will give the Patriots an opportunity to meet with plenty of young players, and they might just be one of those teams who falls in love.