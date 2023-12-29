Bill Belichick Lauds This ‘Perfect Player’ On Patriots Roster

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick certainly has coached better football players than Matthew Slater. But if you pumped him with truth serum, Belichick might admit Slater is his favorite player he’s ever coached.

Belichick on Friday was asked about the longtime Patriots special teams captain, who might retire this offseason. New England’s head coach offered the standard commentary on Slater’s consistent leadership, then took his praise up a notch.

“He’s just about the perfect player,” Belichick said during a news conference at Gilette Stadium. “He does everything you want him to do for your team. He’s the first guy in, last one out, and is a minimal playtime player in terms of the total number of plays he plays, but the way he trains, the way he prepares, communication, he does everything he can to help the team.

“Has tremendous, total respect from everybody in the organization. Players, coaches, staff, you name it. And he’s earned it. He earns it every day. … Every day he comes in like he might get cut that day. Prepares and practices and performs like, ‘If I don’t do good today, I might not be here tomorrow.’ That’s a tremendous attitude. All the Pro Bowls and recognition that’s so well deserved, and personally, what he brings to the team off the field: leadership, work ethic, guidance, motivation, etc. is very unique and extraordinary. At the very top.”

Belichick spent part of his press conference talking about Patriots legend Rodney Harrison, who this week was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class. And though there currently aren’t any special teams gunners enshrined in Canton, Ohio, Belichick believes Slater one day should get the call.

“I think Slater really is eventually going to be a Hall of Fame candidate,” Belichick said. “As a coverage player, not as a specialist and he’s not a returner. So, he’s in a very unique category, one that I don’t think is represented in the Hall of Fame. But based on what he did during his career, the length of time he did it, and the level he’s done it at. … I would say this guy has been as productive as anybody has ever been at his position throughout his entire career, which is very lengthy. I think he’s the best that’s ever done what he’s done.”

Some believe Slater shouldn’t get into the Hall of Fame before Bills legend Steve Tasker. Belichick disagrees.

“I think Slater’s done more than Tasker,” Belichick said. “I respect Tasker, but just honestly think he’s done more. I’m sure some people will disagree with that.”

Slater sat out last Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring injury, marking his first missed game since 2017. But the 38-year-old returned to practice this week and seemingly has a good chance of playing in Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Most people are focused on whether the next two weeks will be the last for Belichick in New England. But fans shouldn’t lose sight of Slater’s Patriots career also potentially coming to an end. Belichick certainly hasn’t.