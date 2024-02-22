Boston College reportedly will add more former New England Patriots personnel to assist Bill O’Brien in his first season with the Eagles.

BC is expected to hire Berj Najarian as chief of staff of the football program, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Najarian spent the last 24 years with the Patriots primarily as the director of football/head coach administration.

While not a public figure, Najarian was seen as the right-hand man for Bill Belichick, performing administrative duties for the head coach and was on the staff for the Patriots’ six Super Bowl runs. After New England parted ways with Belichick, Robyn Glaser was promoted to executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to the head coach. She reportedly is more involved in assisting Jerod Mayo in his first season as head coach than Najarian was with Belichick.

Thamel cited a New York Times piece where O’Brien called Najarian “the consigliere of the New England Patriots.” O’Brien now will have the former Patriot along his side to help build success at Chestnut Hill.

Najarian’s reported arrival at Boston College came weeks after the Eagles reportedly hired Will Lawing as offensive coordinator. The former Patriots assistant has followed O’Brien to all his stops in college and the NFL.