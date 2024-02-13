The Patriots reportedly need a new tight ends coach.

Will Lawing plans to leave New England to become Boston College’s offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday, citing sources. Lawing will work under Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien, who was hired last week after previously accepting an offer to join Ohio State as offensive coordinator.

O’Brien served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator last season, with Lawing coaching tight ends. Lawing worked under O’Brien for the last 11 seasons, spanning four different programs.

The Patriots didn’t employ any assistant tight ends coaches in 2023, so there aren’t any obvious in-house candidates to replace Lawing. New England could make an external hire, as it’s done to fill various coaching holes on offense and defense this offseason.

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images