Patriots Executive Reportedly Has ‘Unusual’ Role To Jerod Mayo

Jerod Mayo seems to be getting the assistance he needs as he steps into massive shoes as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

But it appears Mayo has received help from a rather strange source.

Robyn Glaser is somewhat of a clandestine Patriots executive as she was given a promotion to executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to the head coach once the organization parted ways with Bill Belichick.

Belichick had a personal assistant in Berj Najarian always lurking in the background during his Patriots tenure, but Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard wouldn’t compare Glaser to Najarian. According to Bedard, Glaser is more involved than Najarian ever was.

“Najarian was more like Belichick’s administrative assistant,” Bedard wrote. “Not only was Glaser helping Mayo with things even before the season started, but she has been on speakerphone with Mayo while talking to current and prospective staff. That’s unusual.”

Bedard also asked around if Najarian ever did anything similar with Belichick.

“Never,” a team source told Bedard. “She’s on there to help him figure out what to do and hopefully not say the wrong things.”

Mayo certainly does have plenty on his plate at the moment as he’s conducting interviews with several coaches in an effort to fill out his staff.

Mayo, as he pointed out during his introductory press conference, isn’t Belichick, who could juggle multiple tasks like no one else in the NFL. And perhaps with Glaser involved, the Patriots are trying to get Mayo acclimated to his new role with an all-important offseason underway.