The Patriots hired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt at the beginning of February, making a final decision after interviewing a pretty hefty list of candidates.

It ultimately was a group choice, but most believe New England executive Eliot Wolf put the seal of approval on Van Pelt’s addition due to their history of working together with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers. The decision was made alongside a few other notable names, though, including one eclectic choice that helped conduct the interviews.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, director of player personnel Matt Groh, Wolf and executive vice president of football business/senior advisor to the head coach Robyn Glaser conducted New England’s interviews with offensive coordinator candidates, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Patriots owners Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft were not mentioned as being part of the group.

Glaser is essentially there to aid Mayo in his transition to becoming head coach, an “unusual” role but not one completely out of the ordinary. It’s a question as to what her role was in these meetings, however. There’s a big difference between helping conduct an interview and making suggestions for a potential on-field hire.

Wolf’s relationship with Van Pelt might help put some concerns to bed, as subsequent hires have made it abundantly clear the Patriots are relying heavily on his network while constructing their staff. New England’s additions of quarterbacks coach T. C. McCartney, offensive line coach Scott Peters, senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery have further proved that connection is real.

It’s becoming more clear by the day which people have say in the Patriots’ biggest decisions.