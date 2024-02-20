The Patriots can take multiple paths for the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but fans want to see an upgrade on offense.

Jayden Daniels frequently has been projected to be the No. 3 pick in the draft, and the fit with New England has enticed fans. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah had the Patriots selecting the Heisman Trophy winner in his first mock draft. However, the draft analyst Tuesday had them going in a different direction when he had them selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. in his second mock draft.

“In this scenario, the Patriots go the veteran route to fill the need at quarterback, which frees them up to trade the No. 3 overall pick or take the uber-talented Harrison,” Jeremiah wrote.

The NFL Media analyst is one of the most plugged-in people when it comes to the draft and inside info coming from front offices. He’s not always accurate, but the information and insight he provides are respected in the industry.

Jeremiah had Daniels falling to No. 6 to the New York Giants, who he said he wouldn’t “rule out” taking a quarterback. He also had four quarterbacks selected with the first eight picks including J.J. McCarthy going to the Atlanta Falcons, who he also could see being aggressive in finding their next quarterback.

These opinions and insights were made before the NFL Scouting Combine, so Jeremiah’s next mock draft and clarity on what New England will do with the No. 3 pick likely will change.