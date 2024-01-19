This year’s NFL draft is critical for the Patriots, and many fans will like what Daniel Jeremiah predicted for New England at No. 3 overall.

Jerod Mayo on Wednesday hinted at where the team could go while talking with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton. However, in follow-up 1-on-1 interviews after his introductory news conference, the new Patriots head coach left the franchise’s draft strategy a bit more vague.

Other draft analysts already have been at work on where New England might go with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Jeremiah’s mock drafts are the ones fans cling to most because the NFL Media analyst is plugged into NFL front offices and uses knowledge he receives to help inform his mock drafts. This doesn’t mean they’re always correct, but it does give fans a hint at where their favorite team might go.

Jeremiah on Friday released his first 2024 mock draft and predicted quarterbacks for the first three picks. He had the Patriots going with LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 3.

“While Marvin Harrison Jr. would be tempting here, the Patriots need to address the quarterback position first and foremost,” Jeremiah wrote. “Daniels is coming off a monster year as a dual-threat weapon.”

The “monster year” the LSU Tigers quarterback had earned him the Heisman Trophy. Daniels led the country with a 95.6 QBR and threw for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

New England has multiple needs on offense, and dealing with quarterback at No. 3 seems like a viable option. It also can explore the trade market, but a solution must be found after the horrid season Mac Jones had and the mediocre finish Bailey Zappe led the Patriots to down the stretch.

The Patriots also need to decide who their offensive coordinator is with Bill O’Brien reportedly leaving to take the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mayo reportedly has and will interview multiple candidates for the defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator positions.