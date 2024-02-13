The National Football League on Tuesday revealed the list of prospects that have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, and it’s a lengthy one.

There are a total of 321 prospects invited to attend this year’s event, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 26-March 4. The list of prospects, which can be found in its entirety here, is solely comprised of players eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots, who currently hold the No. 3 pick, will have their choice of about 319 of the men who will take part in the league’s annual job interview. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels might be of particular interest to folks in New England.

The player workouts will take place Feb. 28-March 2 with defensive lineman and linebackers kicking things off Wednesday, defensive backs and tight ends following up Thursday and quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs putting the finishing touches on the event Friday. There’s also the offensive lineman and kickers on Saturday, but viewership usually tanks around then.

The Patriots already have met with a number of prospects at the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl, and will add quite a few names to that list at the combine. They’ll then host visits with 30 different prospects over two months in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins on April 25.