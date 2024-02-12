Patriots Listed As Betting Favorite For This QB In NFL Draft

Jayden Daniels continues to be linked to New England

There continues to be plenty of speculation linking Jayden Daniels to the New England Patriots ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL draft experts Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Jordan Reid all predicted the Patriots would select Daniels in their respective mock drafts. Both ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and FS1 talking head Colin Cowherd believe New England should consider Daniels, too.

Oddsmakers clearly believe there’s a strong possibility it happens.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Patriots listed as the betting favorite to draft Daniels. New England (+125) is ahead of the Washington Commanders (2-1), Atlanta Falcons (+650) and Las Vegas Raiders (+850) to selected the LSU product.

Similarly, Daniels is the betting favorite to be the No. 3 overall pick (+150) ahead of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+165) and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+225). Oddsmakers clearly view it as a three-horse race at third overall.

During the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII, some analysts predicted Daniels could jump in the NFL draft order. Those who shared such opinion predicted Daniels could go second overall behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who remains the clear favorite to be selected No. 1 (-900).

That scenario likely would mean the Patriots are deciding between Maye and Harrison Jr., who is +275 to be drafted by New England. Only the Arizona Cardinals have shorter odds to select Harrison Jr. (-200).