The Patriots reportedly would prefer to draft their quarterback of the future rather than sign him in free agency. But New England still is doing its due diligence on the signal-callers who will hit the open market.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Jeff Howe on Thursday reported New England has “explored” its options on the free-agent market. In the same report, The Athletic wrote the Patriots “really want” to draft a quarterback No. 3 overall.

Still, the franchise would be doing itself a disservice to not at least check in on the options. And there’s a world in which the Patriots select their franchise QB in the 2024 NFL Draft and sign a veteran free agent to be his backup. Perhaps that veteran free agent even starts in 2024 while the rookie gets up to speed.

The futures of both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are uncertain, and a veteran might be a better solution than either of them.

Story continues below advertisement

A few of the top options available include Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett. There might be a few more veterans that become available via trade, as well.

“But they’d all come with high price tags or fair question marks about their future performance,” The Athletic wrote.

Some have speculated whether the Patriots could be interested in Flacco given the 39-year-old gunslinger worked with New England’s new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in 2023. Brissett, given he’s played for the Patriots and for Van Pelt in Cleveland, is another veteran free agent who has been linked to New England.

Whether any of those players inspire confidence as a long-term starter is a different question. But should the Patriots draft a quarterback No. 3 overall, they would have the long-term solved.