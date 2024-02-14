Why QB-Needy Patriots Should Keep Eye On This Seahawks Date

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of a quarterback upgrade, and an opportunity could arise depending on what the Seahawks do with Geno Smith.

Seattle owes the 33-year-old $12.7 million in base salary next season, which is part of the $22.5 million he’s set to make in 2024. That $12.7 million becomes fully guaranteed this Friday if Smith still is on the roster, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Pete Carroll was a strong supporter of Smith, but it’s unknown how general manager John Schneider and new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald want to proceed with the position. Ryan Grubb is the team’s new offensive coordinator, and Henderson pointed out his connection at Washington with draft prospect Michael Penix Jr.

Seattle doesn’t necessarily need to part ways with Smith on Friday. It can find a trade partner, who would be on the hook for the veteran’s $12.7 million base salary, $9.6 million roster bonus and $200,000 workout bonus. The Seahawks might not get much value back in return for the 11-year pro, but it still would be better than letting him walk after four seasons.

The quarterback free-agent class isn’t exactly the greatest. Even if Denver cuts Russell Wilson, it’d be a race for him and Kirk Cousins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to keep Baker Mayfield, so if Smith were to enter the open market, he’d arguably be the best in the class.

Wilson has been inconsistent since he was traded to the Broncos, and Kirk Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury. Smith showed a career resurgence last season and displayed his capability of airing out to top wide receivers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. His production took a step back this season ranking 14th in combined completion percentage over expected and EPA and 12th in PFF passing grade. But he should be someone worth considering for the Patriots.

Smith was average in PFF’s turnover-worthy plays but was tied for seventh this season in its “big-time throws” stat. However you feel about PFF grades, the point is Smith made efforts to keep Seattle competitive and fight for a playoff spot, which is the bare minimum for success in Jerod Mayo’s first season as head coach.

The veteran signal-caller wouldn’t rule out a quarterback with the third overall pick, but if New England decides to trade back and take a shot at a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, Smith would be the short-term option to help keep the franchise afloat before a new successor takes over. The Patriots have plenty of problems outside of quarterback so adding pieces around a veteran could be a more savvy move than entrusting a rookie quarterback to save the franchise with mediocre pieces around him.

Signing or trading Smith also would be a better short-term option than a past-his-prime Wilson and would be more secure than trying to salvage Justin Fields, who would be in line for a pricy extension if he were traded to another team.

Smith also was a respected locker room leader in Seattle, which is something New England could use after Mac Jones reportedly lost trust due to his false bravado.

If the goal for the Patriots simply is to make the playoffs, Smith would serve as a solid option to carry a competent offense to combine with a stout defensive unit.