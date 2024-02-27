Eliot Wolf, the New England Patriots director of scouting who will have final say on draft night, stressed all options are on the table this offseason.

Wolf said as much when he was asked about Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, a potential trade of the No. 3 pick as well as the organization’s mindset pertaining to the franchise tag.

But one thing Wolf offered a definitive opinion on was the 2024 quarterback class.

“I think it’s a really good year for quarterbacks,” Wolf told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per the Patriots. “One thing about the quarterbacks in this draft, specifically, that I’m excited about is, they all look like they’re really tough guys, which is obviously great at any position but the quarterback position especially.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wolf’s sentiments confirmed that toughness will be something the Patriots seek in their 2024 signal-caller. Patriots first-year offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt mentioned the same characteristic during his introductory press conference last week.

Wolf added a few more traits the Patriots would be looking for.

“First of all, being someone that can elevate his teammates, someone that your teammates want to play for,” Wolf said. “I think that’s an extremely underrated thing that people don’t really talk about that much. Leadership is important and obviously, you know, physical talent — we wouldn’t be talking about these guys if they weren’t physically talented.

Wolf added: “Body language on the field is very important at that position. You don’t want a guy that’s throwing his hands up after a bad play, or you can see him physically pointing at somebody. Body language is important, everybody’s looking to the quarterback.”

Story continues below advertisement

Following his press conference, Wolf told those in Indianapolis the Patriots will meet with top quarterback prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels at the combine. Those three are viewed as the top players at the position with many expecting Williams to be the top pick followed by either Maye or Daniels.

If the Patriots keep the third pick, they will be able to draft whichever of those three is left.

“We have to determine who can handle being the quarterback of the New England Patriots,” Wolf said.

The Patriots will get to see quarterbacks compete at the combine Saturday.