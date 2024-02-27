Patriots Executive Asseses Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe’s Futures

The Patriots have multiple options at quarterback this offseason, and it must decide if Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe is part of the franchise’s future.

Director of scouting Eliot Wolf represented New England at the NFL scouting combine this week, and it was the first time media and fans got an idea of where the front office wants to take the franchise. The Patriots have key decisions to make with their internal free agents, but all eyes will be on who is the man under center.

“I’d say there’s a lot of options on the table,” Wolf told reporters, per Patriots video. “I’m glad you asked about Mac and Bailey. We’re not gonna be a program that’s talking about these guys through the media. We’re gonna do what’s best for the team behind the scenes. And the strategy behind that is gonna be myself, Jerod Mayo, Matt Groh, and we’re gonna try to do the right thing for the team.”

New England likely isn’t going to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, and Zappe enters the final year of his rookie contract. It’s unknown what the pair would fetch in a trade, but it’s reportedly not going to get a high return.

However, Wolf’s comments about a QB’s body language don’t paint a great picture for Jones given his histrionics, especially during the 2022 season.

“Body language on the field is very important at that position,” Wolf said. “You don’t want a guy that’s throwing his hands up after a bad play or you can see him physically pointing at somebody.”

The Patriots are keeping their options open, and there’s a contingent of fans who do want to see either Jones or Zappe remain in New England.