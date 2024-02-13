The embrace Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday came with plenty of fanfare. Cameras were on the power couple extensively, giving fans a front row seat to their display of affection.

And now, seeing how Kelce was mic’d up for the big game at Allegiant Stadium, fans know some of what was said during the on-field celebration.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce said while hugging his pop superstar girlfriend, per the NFL. “Thank you. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby. The absolute best.”

While Kelce was offering his appreciation, Swift was responding with “I cannot believe that” and “How did you do that?”

Kelce then asked Swift a simple question: “Was it electric?”

Swift replied: “It was unbelievable.”

Kelce, who was limited to one first-half catch, concluded the game with nine receptions for 93 yards. His second-half performance played a pivotal role in the Chiefs winning their third Super Bowl in the last five years. And he clearly was thrilled that Swift, who had a concert in Japan the day prior, was there to celebrate with him.