A trip to the Elite Eight in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney is on the line Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The first Sweet 16 game of the tournament will see Clemson battle Arizona in a West Region showdown at Crypto.com Arena. The Wildcats reached the second weekend of March Madness by earning double-digit wins over Long Beach State and Dayton, while the Tigers trounced New Mexico before upsetting third-seeded Baylor.

Arizona, the No. 2 seed in the region, is a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, where the total is set at 152.5. The winner moves on to play either Alabama or North Carolina for a spot in the Final Four.

Here’s how you can watch the Clemson-Arizona contest:

When: Thursday, March 28 at 7:09 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+