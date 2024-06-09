The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are willing to give Dan Hurley in excess of $100 million to become the organization’s next head coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday reported the Lakers were preparing a “massive” offer for the Connecticut Huskies men’s basketball coach. Wojnarowski since reported Hurley met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss on Friday, and that they discussed contract parameters which would be “significant in its length and salary.”

Additional reports have trickled out about the offer itself.

FOX Sports’ John Fanta, who was well-informed during the Huskies’ national championship run, dropped the $100 million figure.

“Can you say no and stomach saying no to nine figures?” Fanta said while appearing on “The Zach Gelb Show.” “I have it on good authority the Lakers are offering him at least $100 million guaranteed.”

Anthony F. Irwin, a Lakers insider for Lakers Daily, also reported LA’s offer was in the nine-figure range. Irwin speculated a “ballpark” deal of eight years and $100 million.

That figure floated by Irwin would make for an average annual value of $12.5 million. It would make Hurley the fifth-highest paid coach in the NBA behind Steve Kerr ($17.5 million), Gregg Popovich ($16 million), Erik Spoelstra ($15 million) and Monty Williams ($13 million)