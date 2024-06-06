The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are targeting Dan Hurley, the Naismith Coach of the Year in college basketball, to fill their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday morning reported the Lakers are preparing a “massive, long-term contract” in hopes of bringing Hurley from Connecticut to LA.

Hurley’s UConn Huskies have won back-to-back national championships.

“The Lakers have had preliminary contact with Hurley and the sides are planning to escalate discussions in the coming days,” Wojnarowski wrote, citing sources.

Wojnarowski reported Hurley has been at the forefront of LA’s coaching search since the start of the process. The Lakers also have interviewed Charlotte Hornets assistant assistant James Borrego, former player turned NBA analyst J.J. Redick, Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell and Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, per Wojnarowski.

“The Lakers have proceeded with conversations with other candidates over the past few weeks, but the potential of landing Hurley has been the focus of the Lakers’ search,” Wojnarowski wrote, citing sources.

The Lakers are not the first team to be linked to Hurley. Hurley also was viewed as a candidate for the Kentucky Wildcats coaching position after John Calipari departed for Arkansas, but Hurley reportedly turned down a “massive” offer. The Lakers, however, are in a different stratosphere than even the top college basketball programs — including Connecticut and Kentucky.