The Ivy League Championship tips off Sunday, and could very well feature a first-time title winner.

Brown (13-17) entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, the lowest among qualifying teams. The Bears are rolling, however, having rode an 8-6 conference record into the tournament before upsetting No. 1 Princeton in the opening round. Yale (21-9) is the No. 2 seed and is looking to reach the mountain top once again after conceding the title to Princeton last season.

The Bulldogs and Bears split the season series, with Brown capturing a three-point win in the season finals. Yale is a 7.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 134.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Ivy League Championship from Levien Gymnasium online and on TV.

When: Sunday, March 17 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN+