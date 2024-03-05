Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk scored his 14th goal of the season in Monday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With this goal, DeBrusk snapped a five-game scoreless skid. Prior to Monday’s game, the last time Debrusk scored was against the Edmonton Oilers 13 days prior. Tuesday’s matchup features the Oilers once again and hopefully the forward can repeat what happened 13 days ago.

