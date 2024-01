Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak is having a monster season. He followed up Thursday’s hat-trick performance against the Colorado Avalanche with two more points against the Montreal Canadiens.

Pastrnak lit the lamp for the 30th time this season in the third period on a highlight reel 1-on-1 opportunity.

