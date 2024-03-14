The Calvin Ridley sweepstakes appeared to be down to two teams: the Jaguars and the Patriots.

But when the star wide receiver made the decision for his next contract, he opted to take his talents somewhere other than Jacksonville or New England.

Ridley reportedly is set to join the Titans on a four-year, $92 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. The 2018 first-round pick entered free agency as the best wideout on the open market, and he cashed in with a team that was hell-bent on improving after an ugly 6-11 season in 2023.

The 29-year-old kept his plans under wraps across the NFL’s two-day legal tampering period, but he broke his silence once the decision was released to the masses.

“Chess not checkers love all Ridley,” he posted to X shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Ridley also responded to NFL writer Marcus Mosher, who argued Tennessee paid “way too much” to land the Alabama product.

“Naw the right amount,” Ridley replied.

The Patriots apparently thought Ridley was worth a hefty contract, too. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer claimed New England made an offer that had “right around $22 million” in annual value.

But now, the Patriots will have to change course and find ways to bolster an offense that is in dire need of improvement.