The third-seeded Baylor Bears will face the sixth-seeded Clemson Tigers in a West Region second-round matchup Sunday evening.

The 24-10 Bears earned a dominant win over No. 14 Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The 22-11 Tigers coasted to a victory over No. 11 New Mexico despite entering Friday’s contest as a 2.5-point underdog.

Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Baylor-Clemson from FedExForum.

When: Sunday, March 24 at 6:10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT