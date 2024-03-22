Colorado Vs. Florida Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Online, On TV

A matchup with the seventh-seeded Florida Gators in the first round of the NCAA Tournament was the reward for the No. 10 Colorado Buffaloes winning their First Four contest.

The Buffaloes defeated Boise State, 60-53, to get to this point and will now try to ride that momentum past the Gators, who lost to Auburn in the SEC Tournament championship game.

Florida will present a tough challenge to Colorado. The Gators have plenty of talent and score 85.1 points per game. Four players average double figures for Florida, led by junior guard Walter Clayton Jr.’s 17.1 points per game.

Colorado will look to unleash its stout defense to take down the Gators. The Buffaloes have held four out of their last five opponents to under 60 points. Colorado will rely on KJ Simpson, who scores 19.6 points per game, on the offensive end.

FanDuel Sportsbook set Florida as a slight 1.5-point favorite. Whoever comes out of this contest will face the winner of No. 2 Marquette and No. 15 Western Kentucky in the second round.

Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game between the Gators and Buffaloes online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Streams: Watch TBS