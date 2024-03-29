The No. 3 Creighton Bluejays face the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in the final game of the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Tennessee (26-8) knocked off Saint Peter’s Peacocks and the Texas Longhorns on the way to the matchup against Creighton. The Bluejays (25-9) defeated the Akron Zips and Oregon Ducks on their path to the Sweet 16.

The Bluejays and Vols have faced each other once on Jan. 9, 1937, with Tennessee coming out on top 34-28.

The winner between the Bluejays and the Vols will advance to face the winner of the Purdue-Gonzaga matchup in the Elite Eight on Sunday. Tennessee has only advanced to the Elite Eight one other time in program history.

Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 145.5.

Here’s how you can watch the game NCAA Tournament game online and on TV.

When: Friday, March 29 at 10:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS, TrueTV

Live Stream: TBS | TruTV