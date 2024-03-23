The second round of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship begins Saturday as the Dayton Flyers take on the Arizona Wildcats in a West Region matchup.
Dayton entered the tournament through an at-large bid after losing to the Duquesne Dukes in the Atlatic-10 tournament. The No. 7 seed of the West Region beat the 10th-seeded Nevada Wolf Pack, 63-60, in its first round matchup.
Arizona entered this year’s NCAA tournament also through an at-large bid following its loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 tournament. The No. 2 Wildcats earned a comfortable 85-65 win over No. 15 Long Beach State in the first round.
The Wildcats are 9.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total for the matchup is set at 149.5.
Here’s how to watch No. 7 Dayton take on No. 2 Arizona.
When: Saturday, March 23 @ 12:45 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+
Featured image via Rob Gray/USA TODAY Sports Images