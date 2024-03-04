The New England Patriots have a decision to make as the 2024 NFL Draft creeps closer.

The Patriots have three major holes to fill on offense: quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver. Reports have surfaced the Patriots want to draft their quarterback of the future with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But if New England opts to acquire more draft capital, it could trade down and select either the best offensive tackle or wide receiver available.

Both positions are incredibly deep, as confirmed during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Here are eight players who stood out as potential early-round picks.

Story continues below advertisement

QUARTERBACKS

Disclaimer: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels — the consensus top three quarterbacks — skipped on-field workouts and thus are not included.

J.J. McCarthy, QB

Measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, McCarthy has been lauded for his mental makeup and toughness, two attributes Patriots decision makers are looking for. McCarthy showed inaccuracy throwing the ball but still had many thinking he was the top-ranking QB in Indianapolis. If the Patriots like McCarthy, they could trade down to a team eyeing Maye or Daniels, whoever is left in that spot, and still land the Michigan product. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer even wondered whether the Patriots could take McCarthy third overall.

Michael Pennix, QB

Pennix measured in at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds while his 10.5-inch hands rank among the top-10 all-time for quarterbacks. Pennix does not figure to jump any of those top three quarterbacks, but his zip on the ball rivals just about anyone.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Joe Alt, OT

Alt cemented himself as the top offensive tackle off the board with a 5.05 40-yard dash and 7.31 three-cone time, which was the best at the combine. Lane Johnson had the same three-cone time in 2013, per Sports Illustrated. The Patriots might not have to select Alt at No. 3 overall, but should they trade down, they can’t go far. The Notre Dame product almost certainly will be a top-10 pick with many believing John Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers won’t let him slip past them at No. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Joe Alt (@NDFootball) reached a speed of 14.14 mph within the first five yards of his 40-yard dash, the fastest by any offensive linemen over the last two years.



Alt is the top ranked offensive lineman on @MoveTheSticks' latest big board. pic.twitter.com/LNFy6gzOzn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 3, 2024

Troy Fautanu, OT

Much of the same can be said about Fautanu, who feels like he’ll be behind only Alt and could be a top-10 selection. Fautanu, who ran a 5.01 40-yard dash with a 1.71 10-yard split, will not be New England’s pick at No. 3. But a trade back for more draft capital could mean the Patriots take the second-best tackle prospect with its first-round pick.

Amarius Mims, OT

The 6-foot-8, 340-pound Georgia product is a freak athlete with a wingspan over seven feet. He still ran a 5.07 40-yard dash and had a 9-foot-3 broad jump. Mims, however, might have evaluators questioning given his injury concerns — a tweaked hamstring ended his workout early. If the Patriots do trade back into middle of the first round or trade back into the first round after making the No. 3 overall selection, Mims could be available.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Despite the fact neither Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers worked out, any team in need of a wide receiver still had a smile on their face.

Story continues below advertisement

Rome Odunze, WR

Odunze entered the combine in the conversation for the top wideout in the class, though many believe the Washington Huskies product and Nabers are in a competition for second behind Harrison. Well, Odunze was the star of the show with those two not participating. He measured in a 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds while his vertical leap (39 inches), 20-yard shuttle (4.03) and 40-yard dash (4.45) checked every box. If the Patriots want to move back a few spots, they could grab Odunze as the second wideout off the board.

Xavier Worthy, WR

Worthy grabbed headlines with his record-setting 40-yard dash (4.21 seconds). Despite measuring in at 5-foot-11 and a thin 165 pounds, Worthy might have launched himself into the back end of the first round. It is a talented group at receiver, though. So perhaps Worthy slides to No. 34 overall, where the Patriots have their second-round pick. The record-holder in the NFL Combine certainly would help provide some explosiveness for an offense that needs it.

Adonai Mitchell, WR

Not to be overshadowed by his former Texas Longhorns teammate, Mitchell posted a 4.34 40-yard time at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He also recorded an 11-foot-4 broad jump, which was second among all combine participants. Mitchell has been compared to Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens.