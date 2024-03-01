The Patriots are far from the only team meeting with each of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they are approaching those sessions a bit differently.

New England is taking a more intimate approach.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, who are expected to be the first three picks in the draft, all met with the Patriots at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. That trio each took away something different, with Daniels finally putting names to faces and Maye coming away impressed with Jerod Mayo and New England’s coaching staff.

Williams? He took note of the Patriots’ relatively subtle approach.

“The Patriots were cool. The room wasn’t as packed,” Williams told members of the media Friday, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “They asked me questions about life, about ball.”

If you remember that ridiculous video of Pete Carroll and D.K. Metcalf hanging out with no shirts on, you might be aware to the fact that those little rooms can be busy.

The Patriots almost certainly had Mayo, director of scouting Eliot Wolf and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in the meetings. T.C. McCartney, the new quarterbacks coach, likely was present, as well, but there doesn’t appear to be a need for many more faces.

New England likely will meet with Williams, along with other top prospects, again on top-30 visits. That will give the Patriots an opportunity to throw more names and faces at him.

Will it matter? No, because he’s going to be the No. 1 pick. But it’s fun getting to know people.