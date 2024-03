The Bruins picked up a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday night. The high-powered Toronto offense was no match for Boston’s thorough 60-minute effort.

Jeremy Swayman was stout in net to pick up his 20th win of the season with 32 saves while Pavel Zacha led the B’s offense with a pair of goals.

