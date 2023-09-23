Nearly a year after her divorce from former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen reflected on their 13 years of marriage.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, and the latter has been open about her lifestyle changes since her divorce, and she opened up about her new outlook on life.

“I’m in a different place in my life. I’m able to choose more of what I want,” Bündchen told Lee Cowan for “CBS News Sunday Morning.” “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

CBS released previews of Cowan’s interview with Bündchen on Friday, where she also opened up about her life as a supermodel and the panic attacks she suffered during that time.

Despite her “very tough” divorce, the 43-year-old admitted she would not change a thing.

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” Bündchen said. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. I mean, he’s the father of my kids, you know? So, I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”

Bündchen revealed in an interview with People magazine this month that she had bought her daughter Vivian a horse farm due to her love of horseback riding, and she also revealed her son Benjamin started playing football and is wearing Brady’s No. 12.

The full “CBS News Sunday Morning” is expected to be released this Sunday.