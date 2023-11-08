Supermodel Irina Shayk Addresses Tom Brady Romance Rumors

Irina Shayk recently was asked about her rumored fling with Tom Brady, and her response would make Bill Belichick blush.

Reports of Shayk and Brady seeing each other first cropped up in late July, a little less than two years after the seven-time Super Bowl champion finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The buzz about a potential A-list power couple in making persisted for about a month, but a late-October report from TMZ claimed things between Brady and Shayk “fizzled out.”

Shayk, a Russian model who has a six-year-old daughter with Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper, opted for “no comment” when she was asked about the Brady rumors for an ELLE cover story.

“I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal,” Shayk told ELLE. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”

As for Brady, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback is managing to stay in the news for many other reasons besides his love life. The three-time NFL MVP’s legend seems to be growing even more now that the Patriots’ decline since his departure is gaining more and more speed.