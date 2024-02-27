How Tom Brady Reportedly Feels About Gisele Bündchen’s New Relationship

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has learned to accept different parts of his life.

That includes seeing his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in a relationship with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente. The two reportedly began dating in June.

But the romance between Bündchen and Valente apparently isn’t getting under Brady’s skin.

“Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent,” a source told DailyMail.com’s Russ Weakland. “If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it.”

Bündchen and Valente first came into the public eye together when they were seen in Costa Rice in November 2022, which was two weeks after Brady and Bündchen’s divorce became official.

Brady and Bündchen have two children together and it seems Brady isn’t holding animosity toward Valente for his kids’ sake.

“Tom and Joaquim are not friends — but Joaquim is around his kids, so Tom has to find the good in him and does believe he is a good guy,” the source told DailyMail.com. “If Joaquim ever becomes a father figure to his kids, Tom will be able to adapt.”

Brady adapted arguably better than anyone during his illustrious 23-year NFL career and is now doing it in his personal life.