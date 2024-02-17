It sounds like Gisele Bündchen is doing well for herself in her romantic life following her divorce from former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady two years ago.

Bündchen is rumored to be in a relationship with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, and the pair were seen kissing on Valentine’s Day in their Miami neighborhood, according to Page Six’s Ian Mohr on Thursday.

“They’re deeply in love,” an insider told Page Six, who also added that the couple stays together regularly.

Bündchen admitted in September her divorce from Brady was not what she “dreamed of,” but the 43-year-old remains committed to being present in her two kids’ lives, including buying a farm for her horse-riding daughter.

After his divorce from Bündchen, it was rumored Brady was in a relationship with model Irina Shayk, whom he met at a celebrity-filled party. The pair were spotted at the same hotel in England, but they never confirmed their relationship, which reportedly “fizzled out” in October.

Brady braces for a busy 2024 with his FOX NFL broadcasting career set to begin. He and Bündchen remain cordial with one another as they move on to the next phases of their lives after 13 years of marriage.