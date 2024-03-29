Gonzaga Vs. Purdue Live Stream: Watch Sweet 16 Game Online, On TV

Top-seeded Purdue has met little resistance in the NCAA Tournament to this point. No. 5 Gonzaga will look to change that.

The Boilermakers and the Bulldogs will go head-to-head Friday in a Midwest Region Sweet 16 matchup at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Purdue’s 7-foot-4 senior center Zach Edey has been an absolute force in two blowout tournament wins for the Boilermakers — their average margin of victory is 33.5 points. Edey notched 30 points and 21 rebounds in an opening-round win over No. 16 Grambling before posting 23 points and 14 rebounds in a win over No. 8 Utah State.

Gonzaga has been just as impressive during March Madness, registering two 21-point wins over No. 12 McNeese State and No. 4 Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are led by Graham Ike, who leads Gonzaga with 16.4 points per game.

FanDuel Sportsbook set Purdue as a 5.5-point favorite. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Creighton.

Here’s how to watch the Purdue-Gonzaga game:

When: Friday, March 29 @ 7:39 p.m. ET

TV: TBS/truTV

Live Streams: TBS