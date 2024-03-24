The only way for No. 12 Grand Canyon to make it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament is to pull off an upset.

But the Antelopes already have a history of doing that after toppling No. 5 Saint Mary’s, 75-66, in first-round action.

It certainly won’t be an easy task for a 30-win Grand Canyon squad against fourth-seeded Alabama. The Antelopes will once again rely heavily on Tyon Grant-Foster, who notched a team-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the win over the Gaels.

The Crimson Tide had quite the offensive performance in their opening-round win over No. 13 Charleston. Alabama went over the century mark in its 109-96 victory as it shot 56.5% from 3-point range. Senior guard Mark Spears was a catalyst for the offensive explosion, pouring in a game-high 30 points on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

FanDuel Sportsbook pegs Alabama as a 5.5-point favorite. The winner of the matchup will advance to face top-seeded North Carolina.

Here’s how you can watch the Grand Canyon-Alabama matchup:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: TBS