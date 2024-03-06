The Boston Red Sox have benefited in championship eras from a core of talent players from the Dominican Republic.

For the newest wave within the Red Sox organization, that process of development remains relatively early. Boston has the legit superstar in Rafael Devers, who enters the season as the face of the franchise to start his record extension.

Brayan Bello established himself as the next piece of that puzzle in his first full season with the Red Sox in 2023. The young right-hander led Boston in wins and innings, anchoring a three-man rotation throughout the summer.

The right-hander’s development in the organization started at home, posting a 1.68 ERA in 13 starts in the Dominican Summer League in 2018. From there, Bello rose through the farm system and has proved his worth in the show.

The Red Sox certainly seem to want Bello as a centerpiece of the future. Entering a 2024 season where rotation depth makes a major headline, Bello gets his next opportunity to elevate his performance and add to the Dominican legacy of stars with the Red Sox.

Bello has grown into a potential top-of-the rotation starter while fine-tuning his craft with another Dominican native in Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez. With a similar delivery and legitimate stuff, Bello has the groundwork to keep growing in Boston, especially with proper guidance as one of the organization’s rare homegrown starting pitching talents. While improving his arsenal and durability remain as priorities, Bello has shown he can become the ace the Red Sox will need him to be in years to come.

Bello and Devers are building blocks at the major-league level for the Red Sox. Additionally, more help may be on the way in the coming years with a pair of talented Dominican prospects.

Outfield prospect Miguel Bleis had his momentum stopped in 2023 when a shoulder injury ended his season. Bleis just turned 20 years old at the start of the month and had made waves in the system prior to last season. Boston’s No. 6 prospect was impressive in rookie ball in 2022, hitting .301 with a .896 OPS in 40 games. Bleis has the chance to restore his name on the map of the farm system if he can pick up where he left off in a healthy season.

In the most recent Dominican Summer League season, infielder Yoeilin Cespedes tore up the competition. The 18-year-old hit .346 with a .953 OPS while smacking six home runs in 46 games. With raw talent and an intriguing bat, Cespedes has legitimate upside among top Red Sox prospects this season.

Other young talents have also got their start by coming to the Red Sox Academy in the Dominican Republic and eventually making an impact in the Dominican Summer League. Ceddanne Rafaela, a native of Curaçao, played in the league at just 17 years old, setting the stage for his minor league track with the development of elite defense. Rafaela made his debut in 2023 and could very well open this season as the starting centerfielder, bringing a high-quality glove to a team that heavily struggled defensively a year ago.

Along with the top trio of prospects that Boston presents, a number of Dominican talents have the chance to shape a successful future for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will play two exhibition games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 9 and 10 against the Tampa Bay Rays as a part of the MLB World Tour.