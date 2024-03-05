Rafael Devers leads the Boston Red Sox into the 2024 season as the undisputed face of the franchise.

His rise to stardom has been an exciting one for the Red Sox, becoming the latest star from the Dominican Republic to build a legacy in Boston. Years after the historic careers of franchise cornerstones David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Manny Ramirez, the Red Sox began a new chapter with the rise of a young infielder.

Devers signed with the Red Sox in August 2013 when he was just 16 years old as an international free agent. That year marked a special time for Boston, winning the World Series in memorable fashion while inking a young infielder who would direct their future.

The native of Sanchez, Dominican Republic offered an intriguing left-handed bat whose potential only grew. In his opening stint in the Dominican Summer League in 2014, the then 17-year-old hit .337 with a .984 OPS in 28 games. From there, Devers shot through the farm system, crushing baseballs at every stop along the way. The Boston infielder entered the 2017 season as one of the top prospects in the organization, ready to get his chance when his number was called.

Devers made his debut that July, immediately adding pop to the Boston lineup. No stage was too big for the young prospect, making his name known on “Sunday Night Baseball” with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning against New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, setting up a primetime Red Sox win at Yankee Stadium that August. As several Red Sox legends have, Devers has continued to punish the Yankees, tallying 25 career homers against New York.

Devers added to his resume by contributing in major fashion in each of the three postseasons he has played in with the Red Sox. As a rookie, Devers hit a pair of home runs, including an inside-the-park home run against the Houston Astros in the 2017 American League Division Series. A year later, Devers sent the Red Sox to the World Series with a momentum-swinging, opposite-field blast off of Justin Verlander to eliminate the Astros in five games. The lefty then added a pair of key RBI hits in the clutch against the Los Angles Dodgers, helping the 2018 Red Sox win their fourth championship in fifteen years.

The slugger added three more home runs during the 2021 playoff run where the Red Sox came just two wins away from another trip to the World Series.

From his lineup presence to his postseason heroics, the Red Sox identified Devers as the player to build around in Boston, signing him to a franchise-record extension last year worth over $300 million.

As his major league career progressed, Devers got the honorable chance to dawn the uniform of his home country during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The Dominican Republic competed in a loaded group during pool play against powerhouses such as Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Beyond his All-Star production, Devers has become a fan favorite around Boston with his youthful smile and unique personality.

Looking back on the history of the franchise, the Red Sox would look quite different without the impact of their Dominican stars. Devers has certainly etched his impact into that storied legacy, now getting to return to his home country an an established star.

The Red Sox will play two exhibition games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 9 and 10 against the Tampa Bay Rays as a part of the MLB World Tour.