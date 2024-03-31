The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and thus hold the fate of the world in their hands.

… Well, kind of.

But with Chicago’s selection of Caleb Williams all but written on the draft card, it’s not the Bears who represent the biggest question mark.

New England Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, much like everyone else, knows it’s the Washington Commanders who really present the biggest domino. And Mayo is much like the common fan in that he has no idea what general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have in mind.

“I think everyone knows what Chicago is going to do at 1,” Mayo told reporters during the annual league meetings last week, per Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein. “But the rest is up in the air.”

The Patriots hold the third overall pick, one selection behind the Commanders. Washington’s decision obviously will have a trickle-down effect in New England.

“I don’t think anyone in here really knows what Washington’s going to do,” Mayo said. “And when you see these other teams making moves, acquiring pieces to move, we could sit here and say Washington today, (then) that could be someone else on draft day.”

The Commanders and Patriots are in a similar situation. Both teams do not have long-term answers at quarterback and are in the beginning stages of a rebuild with new personnel leaders and head coaches.

With that, Washington’s call almost certainly will come down to one question: Which quarterback?

It felt like a two-horse race between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, however, J.J. McCarthy has gained steam in recent weeks as well.

McCarthy is the “most popular” pick among NFL executives, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the belief is Daniels is the “leader in the clubhouse” for Washington. And for good measure, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported earlier this month the Commanders are high on Maye and executives believe he is the favorite to be the second pick.

So, yeah, it seems Mayo has as much of an idea as everyone else.