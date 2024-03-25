The Washington Commanders are in a position of strength entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington owns the second pick behind only the Chicago Bears, who are expected to select Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. Thus, the Commanders will have a number of signal-callers there for the taking including Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, who long have been considered among the consensus top three behind Williams.

However, NFL executives aren’t so sure the Commanders will select either Daniels or Maye. Instead, a number of execs reportedly believe Washington could draft Michigan product J.J. McCarthy, who’s experienced a recent rise up the boards.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero dropped the bombshell report Monday afternoon during the league meetings in Orlando, Fla.

“It’s been really interesting because everybody is always trying to figure out, especially at the top of the draft, what the other teams are doing,” Pelissero said.

“When I’ve had conversations here, with executives from other teams, who know Adam Peters well, know the situation well, the most popular answer for what they do at No. 2 is J.J. McCarthy,” Pelissero continued. “So a lot of drama still to come, pending what happens with the No. 2 pick, or wherever Washington ends up picking, whoever ends up picking at No. 2.”

Should the Commanders select McCarthy with the second overall pick, as NFL execs believe they could, that would mean both Daniels and Maye are available for the New England Patriots, who are set to be on the clock at No. 3 overall.