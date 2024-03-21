Kentucky Vs. Oakland Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online

John Calipari and the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will take on the No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies for the first game in the South Region on Thursday night.

The Wildcats enter the first-round matchup with a 23-9 record while the Golden Grizzlies put together a 23-11 regular season. Oakland advanced to its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 after winning the Horizon League conference tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite (-1000 ML) ahead of the March Madness clash in Pittsburgh. Kentucky is 7-1 to win the South Region and 33-1 to win the national title.

Here’s how you can watch the Kentucky-Oakland contest:

When: Thursday, March 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Featured image via Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK Images