The Big East championship Saturday features the defending conference champion against the defending national champion.

UConn reached 30 wins after beating St. Johns on Friday, and the Huskies are on the hunt for their first Big East title since 2011.

Marquette entered the Big East tournament as the No. 3 seed, but the Golden Eagles reached their second final in as many seasons.

The Huskies are 2-0 in the season series against the Golden Eagle and are 9.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The total for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Big East championship at Madison Square Garden online and on TV

When: Saturday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports