Alex Cora Addresses New Red Sox-Jordan Montgomery Report

The Red Sox are keeping tabs on one of the best players still available in Major League Baseball free agency.

In a post to X on Monday morning, ESPN insider Buster Olney revealed Boston recently held a virtual meeting with starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery, one of baseball’s best starters last season, has been on the open market ever since he helped the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series.

Speaking with the media Monday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Olney’s report.

“Buster is right,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “We zoomed with him. But we’ve been zooming with a lot of people throughout the offseason. I’m not going to get into specifics but yeah, it’s part of the process.”

Story continues below advertisement

Longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons on Monday provided some insight on the Red Sox’s recent talks with Montgomery and his representation. Gammons, citing a National League executive, claimed Boston had a “good meeting” with Scott Boras and the sides “may get some deal eventually done.”

Time will tell if Montgomery ends up in Boston, where the club could greatly benefit from a legitimate ace. The 31-year-old surely has other suitors, but it might help that the Red Sox can offer familiar and convenient surroundings to Montgomery and his family.