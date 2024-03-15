It’s likely already been decided that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It remains to be seen what happens after that, though.

We now appear to have a pretty good idea.

The Minnesota Vikings made a trade with the Houston Texans on Friday, acquiring an extra first-round pick in this year’s draft that gives them enough ammunition to possibly move up. The New England Patriots have been floated as a possible team to trade with, though the expectation has been they’re looking to select a signal-caller at No. 3. We’ve got teams jockeying for position at the top of the draft, though, and it’s all for an opportunity at taking one of the top four quarterbacks.

“The STRONG expectation around the NFL right now — (four) of the first (six) picks will be QBs,” NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels have been the consensus top three options for months, but Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy reportedly has teams that are “enamored” with him. That’s why a franchise like Minnesota is looking to move up as far as it can to ensure a shot at selecting the National Champion.

2024 NFL Draft

1.) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2.) Washington Commanders

3.) New England Patriots

4.) Arizona Cardinals

5.) Los Angeles Chargers

6.) New York Giants

7.) Tennessee Titans

8.) Atlanta Falcons

9.) Chicago Bears

10.) New York Jets

11.) Minnesota Vikings

Williams, then Daniels, then Maye, then McCarthy appear to be the order in which QBs will be selected.

The Giants and Vikings appear to be the two teams most likely to take whoever is left standing after the first three picks, which long have been expected to be signal-callers, meaning Minnesota would have to jump New York in order to ensure itself an opportunity at a QB.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s just over four weeks remaining until the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off from Detroit, and there are sure to be moves made prior to then. It remains to be seen whether they involve the Patriots, though.