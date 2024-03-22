The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues Friday with the final slate of first round matchups, one of which features a surprising amount of star power.

New Mexico (26-9) enters the tournament as a No. 11 seed in the West Region after defeating San Diego State in the Mountain West conference tournament championship game. The Lobos have been on a tear, with the sons of three notable basketball names leading the way. Richard Pitino, the son of legendary college coach Rick Pitino, is the head coach, while Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr., the sons of Eddie House and Jamal Mashburn, are the two leading scorers.

Clemson (21-11) is no cakewalk, however, as the No. 6 seed boasts wins over Syracuse, North Carolina and Alabama. The Tigers are led by Joe Girard, a graduate student who spent four seasons at Syracuse.

New Mexico is a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 152.5.

Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game from FedEx Forum in Memphis online and on TV.

When: Friday, March 22 at 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Streams: Watch truTV