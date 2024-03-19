Daniel Jeremiah sees the Patriots staying put in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the same can’t be said for one of New England’s fiercest foes.

Despite the expectation of “lucrative offers” for the No. 3 pick, Jeremiah predicts the Patriots to keep the selection and draft Jayden Daniels. But two spots later, the longtime draft analyst sees the Los Angeles Chargers selling the No. 5 pick to the New York Jets, who move up from No. 10 to grab Marvin Harrison Jr.

“The Jets are all-in with a veteran quarterback and they recently acquired two offensive tackles to shore up the O-line,” Jeremiah wrote. “They desperately need another playmaker in the passing game to complement Garrett Wilson, so they trade up to select Harrison, the top receiver in the draft and Wilson’s former Ohio State teammate.”

Jeremiah didn’t project what it would take for the Jets to move up five spots, but it probably would require quite a haul. After all, the Chargers cut ties with their top two wideouts — Keenan Allen and Mike Williams — last week and Los Angeles could use the No. 5 pick to replenish Justin Herbert’s arsenal of weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

But after how miserable last season was in the Meadowlands, the Jets might be willing to go the extra mile and then some to set Aaron Rodgers and company up for success in 2024.