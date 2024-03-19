NFL Analyst ‘Sure’ Of This First-Round Patriots Draft Prediction

It’s unclear if the Patriots are open to trading down in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they likely will have opportunities to do so.

The Chicago Bears seemingly are locked into drafting Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, and the Washington Commanders appear set on taking a quarterback as well at No. 2. New England also needs to improve behind center, but Jerod Mayo’s team carries many other pressing needs besides signal-caller.

As such, No. 3 could be the first spot where an eager team might have a shot at moving up on the Round 1 board. So, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah is “sure the Patriots will receive lucrative offers” for their highest draft pick in over three decades.

New England reportedly has not “shown an appetite” for trading down from, No. 3. However, if the Patriots aren’t absolutely enamored with any player available at that spot, they probably should at least listen to offers. A team like the Minnesota Vikings, who recently lost Kirk Cousins but doubled up on first-round picks, could make New England an offer it can’t refuse on Draft Day.

For what it’s worth, Jeremiah believes the Patriots will stay put and draft Jayden Daniels. But if de facto general manager Eliot Wolf is very serious about his reported goal to “stockpile draft picks,” moving down from No. 3 would help that effort in spades.