The Minnesota Vikings are viewed as a trade-up candidate five weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Many were quick to speculate on Minnesota’s decision-making as soon as the Vikings landed a first-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans on Friday. The Vikings now have picks Nos. 11 and 23 in the first round.

With Kirk Cousins joining the Atlanta Falcons in NFL free agency, the Vikings need a quarterback. They could be interested in a top prospect including Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, who make up the consensus top three along with Caleb Williams, or try to land Michigan product J.J. McCarthy.

ESPN’s Matt Miller reported Saturday there is “considerable buzz” about Minnesota trying to move into the top five to select a quarterback. Miller wrote the Vikings are thought be interested in McCarthy, as well as Maye or Daniels if either falls past the New England Patriots.

The Patriots currently have the third overall pick and are expected to draft either Maye or Daniels, whichever is left after the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders are on the clock.

There have been questions whether the Patriots, specifically, could trade down with the Vikings. Such a trade would result in New England receiving Nos. 11 and 23 this year with a potential future first-round pick(s) as well.

