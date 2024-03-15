The 2024 NFL Draft could be really interesting, with calls flooding in to the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots.

Minnesota on Friday traded picks 42 and 188 to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 23rd and 232nd overall picks. As a result, the Vikings control the No. 11 and No. 23 picks in the first round of this year’s draft, and with Kirk Cousins’ departure to the Atlanta Falcons and Sam Darnold on a one-year deal, it seems like Kevin O’Connell’s side is primed to trade up in the draft.

There’s a “strong expectation” around the NFL that four quarterbacks could go in the top 10 in the draft, according to NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah. That means the Vikings would lose out if they waited things out until the 11th pick.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah likely will be calling the Patriots to try to get a deal done, and there seems to be a quarterback they’re especially interested in. Bucky Brooks highlighted on “Move The Sticks” this week that new Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown coached Drake Maye in high school. (McCown’s son served as Maye’s backup.) Jeremiah then added that he believes Minnesota “will put forth a strong effort” to try to draft the North Carolina product.

Maye met with McCown and the Vikings at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. But the Vikings are doing their homework on all the QBs in the class, per the Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer.

The Vikings’ speculated interest in Maye adds more intrigue as to who the Commanders prefer with the No. 2 pick. Their signing of Marcus Mariota and trading of Sam Howell signals they’re likely to select a quarterback. But it’s unknown if Washington prefers Jayden Daniels or Maye.

A deal with the Commanders could be more likely, as Jeremiah and Brooks on “Move The Sticks” laid out a scenario where Washington falls in love with either Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix and chooses to trade down to acquire more assets.

That would affect hypothetical trade talks, but there likely will be other teams interested in trading up; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has known Daniels since high school and helped recruit him to Arizona State.

The draft rumors when it comes to Maye and Daniels will be important to keep an eye on and will determine which teams could be in talks about a trade, and that could include the Patriots.