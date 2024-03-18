Veteran wide receiver Mike Williams seemed like a fit for the Patriots, especially given New England’s glaring need for help at the position.

But the Patriots don’t seem interested in trying to sign the productive, yet injury-prone Williams — New England did add K.J. Osborn over the weekend. Instead, a couple of Patriots rivals are after Williams’ services.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Monday night that Williams is scheduled to meet “at length” with the New York Jets on Tuesday and he has another meeting on the books with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Williams also plans to visit the Carolina Panthers and that the Chargers have an interest in bringing him back to Los Angeles.

Williams turned in two 1,000-yard receiving seasons over his seven-year tenure with the Chargers. The 29-year-old only played in three games this past season as he suffered a torn ACL. He also missed four regular-season games in 2022, but still caught 63 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns that year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Steelers have been aggressive this offseason, already getting not one, but two new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Giving them a reliable outside option in Williams to pair with Wilson makes sense.

The Jets being in on Williams isn’t much of a surprise. New York could use another wideout for Aaron Rodgers to throw to next season and take pressure off Garrett Wilson to produce.

So while the Patriots might not be in on Williams, they still could end up seeing him next season, especially if he signs with the Jets.