The Patriots entered the NFL offseason with enough salary cap space to be a major player in free agency, but they apparently aren’t ignoring the trade market.

New England might have to focus on swaps given how things shook out leading up to the start of the new league year. Yes, the Patriots can and likely will address a variety of needs in next month’s draft, but they absolutely should look into possibilities of bringing in proven commodities.

Where could Eliot Wolf and company find trades? The Athletic’s Chad Graff provided some insight in a column published Wednesday.

“In the last two weeks, the Patriots made preliminary calls to check in on trades with at least the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers, according to a team source,” Graff wrote. “That doesn’t mean a deal is imminent, but it signals the Pats are willing to go down that road.”

New England’s talks with Los Angeles were previously reported, and they make plenty of sense. The Bolts are in salary cap hell and might need to part ways with some great, high-priced players in order to create space. LA got the ball rolling Wednesday when it released wide receiver Mike Williams, the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft.

One has to imagine Tee Higgins was mentioned in the Patriots’ reported conversations with the Bengals. The talented wideout, according to multiple reports, requested a trade after receiving the franchise tag. Higgins, if acquired, would immediately become New England’s No. 1 wideout, a distinction he will never have in Cincinnati as long as Ja’Marr Chase is around.

The Patriots shouldn’t shell out assets left and right, as draft capital is of the essence to a rebuilding team. But the free agent market isn’t robust, and pressure is on for New England to improve.

